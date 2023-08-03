The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool train cancellations 'a disgrace', MP Roma Britnell says

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says Warranmbool was ranked number one for having the most cancellations. File picture
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says Warranmbool was ranked number one for having the most cancellations. File picture

Warrnambool's train line was among the hardest hit by disruptions over the past month according to new data which a south-west MP has labelled a "disgrace".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.