Warrnambool's train line was among the hardest hit by disruptions over the past month according to new data which a south-west MP has labelled a "disgrace".
But a V/Line spokesperson said that more than 96 per cent of its 280 scheduled Warrnambool line services had been delivered, meeting its reliability target for the eighth straight month.
There were 115 cancellations on the Geelong and Warrnambool lines between July 1 and August 1 and 78 were terminated making it the hardest hit, the Herald Sun reported on Wednesday.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said Warrnambool was at the top of the list but not for the right reasons.
"We are ranked one for the most cancellations on V/Line services, it's a disgrace," she said.
Ms Britnell said her electorate had suffered after a decade of neglect.
She called on the Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll to get on a train to Warrnambool and see first-hand the "mess" the government had made and address it as a matter of urgency.
"Victorians should not be waiting at night, in the cold, by themselves, on regional train platforms to wait and hope, for the next service to come," Ms Britnell said.
She said the disruptions and cancellations made it more difficult to visit families and friends, to see medical specialists and discouraged visitors who wanted to see the region's iconic coastlines and spend money in our local businesses.
Ms Britnell said before the election Premier Daniel Andrews was quick to speak about his bold public transport vision.
This week his Public Transport Minister, when commenting on reportedly axed railway projects in Melbourne's west, said the projects were an "evolving commitment", she said.
"So I'm not holding my breath for the promised VLocity trains to Warrnambool," Ms Britnell said.
It was reported this week that more than 500 V/Line services were cancelled, terminated early or did not depart from where they were meant to last month.
Warrnambool's train service during the recent school holidays buckled under the weight of increased demand with commuters forced to sit on the floor on one Sunday journey from Melbourne.
Others were forced to stand in the toilets because there was no room.
The overcrowding sparked a review, but it is unclear whether an improved booking system would be up and running by the next school holidays with the AFL grand final and Melbourne show set to put more pressure on trips.
Some of the Warrnambool trains ran with four carriages instead of five due to faults, adding to the overcrowding.
Another service in July was cancelled after an early train struck a cow near Colac.
The V/Line spokesperson thanked the passengers for their patience and understanding when services were cancelled and it was continuing to make "every effort" to reduce the number of cancellations on the Warrnambool line.
Between 1 July and 1 August, V/Line scheduled 280 services on the Warrnambool line, with 10 cancelled outright, a further eight services terminated early and five services had short departures.
There are a number of reasons for these service changes, including track obstructions, animal strikes, and train and track faults.
V/Line is continuing its review into bookings and reservations policies for long-distance lines to ensure they remain fit-for-purpose.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.