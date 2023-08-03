Homelessness is leaving too many people out in the cold but a number of Warrnambool cafes are warming up their coffee machines to help the cause on Friday.
It's a growing problem in the region with the spotlight being shone on the issue in state parliament this week with Warrnambool ranked in the top 50 places in Victoria for homelessness rates.
Allee Espresso, Rough Diamond and Southside cafes are all taking part in the Cafesmart fundraiser with money raised from the sale of hot beverages going to help people locally.
Jesse Arms, from Allee Espresso - which has been operating in Warrnambool since January - said it planned to donate all the proceeds from the sale of each cuppa.
Mr Arms said it was a cause close to their heart with a lot of their customers working with people experiencing homelessness.
He said a trip to the city drove home just how big the problem was. "You do a trip up to Melbourne and you walk past someone every 20 metres," he said.
Rough Diamond's Henry Bird said it had been involved in the fundraiser for the past four or five years and would donate $1 from every hot drink.
He said in the past it had raised between $800 and $1000 on the day. "So we're hoping for a good turnout again," he said.
"We'll also take donations and donate the tips for the day. All the proceeds stay local. What people donate stays in this region."
Mr Bird said the homeless crisis had become more visible. "From my point of view having a business in the CBD, I reckon I've seen more evidence of it," he said.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell told parliament her electorate was in the top 50 areas for homelessness, an increase of 44 per cent.
"We're actually number 25. That's not something we want to be taking the leaderboard for," she said.
"That is not something to be proud of."
Ms Britnell said it was heart-wrenching seeing the devastation and despair on people's faces that came into her electorate office asking for help because they had no where to go.
She said they come in and they tell her that they are on the street or living in the car with their children.
"I have even had a woman with four children sleeping in their car," she said.
"The reality is that over 900 families are on a waiting list for housing in South West Coast."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
