Warrnambool pub prepares for prices to increase

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 3 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:00am
Warrnambool's The Cally Hotel is preparing for prices to increase after a 2.2 per cent 'beer tax' hike came into effect on August 1.
You could soon be paying more at your favourite Warrnambool watering hole as pubs are slugged with higher taxes to pour your precious pint.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

