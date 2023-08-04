The Standard
South Warrnambool defender Carly Watson reveals how Roosters are improving in 2023

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 12:30pm
South Warrnambool's Carly Watson rebounds the ball out of the Roosters' defence. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A Hampden league side aiming for back-to-back flags is exceeding the standards it set for itself at both ends of the court last season.

