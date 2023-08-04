A Hampden league side aiming for back-to-back flags is exceeding the standards it set for itself at both ends of the court last season.
South Warrnambool, undefeated after 14 games, has conceded just 404 goals in 2023 at an average of 28.8 a game, while in attack, has converted 960 shots at a rate of 68.5 a round.
In comparison, this time last year those numbers stood at 513 and 36.6 (defence) and 737 and 52.64 (attack) with a 12-1-1 record.
Co-captain and goal defender Carly Watson pinpointed a full-team approach when speaking to her side's formidable defensive effort.
"It's honestly a collaboration of the attackers coming down and helping out defensively as well," Watson told The Standard. "As a team we work really hard to play tight one-on-one defence. As a defence we continue to get stronger as an end but in saying that the attacking end has definitely picked up their defensive game in creating pressure and making it harder (for opponents)."
Under premiership coach Will Jamison, the Roosters spend time every training on defensive structures, with a focus on putting pressure on all phases of the pass. Motivation remains high within the Roosters to improve their games through extra fitness sessions, game reviews, post-game recovery, as everyone works to keep each other accountable.
The return of Ally O'Connor this year has given the Roosters an experienced voice in all thirds, alongside captains Watson (defence) and Annie Blackburn (attack). Watson believes that leadership is vital, but sees her younger teammates stepping up week-to-week.
"I think the girls are definitely growing and becoming more present with their voices," she said.
While O'Connor will miss several games leading into finals due to Australian Netball Championship duties, the Roosters have shown an ability to cover changes to personnel. In their most recent match against Hamilton, division one's Eliza Dwyer stepped up as goal shooter for Hollie Phillips, while earlier in the year, Olivia Marris covered an unavailable Annie Blackburn in goal attack.
The Roosters, returning from a split round bye, host Terang Mortlake on Saturday, before games against North Warrnambool Eagles, Cobden and Portland. Phillips is listed to return on Saturday, while Jamison will run different combinations to cover O'Connor's absence.
Watson felt the season fixture had worked in South's favour, setting up solid three-to-four week blocks of games in the lead up to finals.
"We've sort of been able to access those blocks as they've come and also I would say, we've got a tough run home," she said. "We don't take any teams lightly.
"There is a lot more systems and structures set in the second half of the season. Teams can string together a few more ideas and look at other teams a little harder."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
