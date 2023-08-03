The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hampden league talent named for blockbuster Coates Talent League match for GWV Rebels on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 3 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual in action for the GWV Rebels at Reid Oval last weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual in action for the GWV Rebels at Reid Oval last weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A strong contingent of Hampden league talent will be hoping to inspire the Greater Western Victoria Rebels into the Coates Talent League top-four on Saturday when they travel to take on the Northern Knights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.