A strong contingent of Hampden league talent will be hoping to inspire the Greater Western Victoria Rebels into the Coates Talent League top-four on Saturday when they travel to take on the Northern Knights.
The Rebels will look to maintain their unwavering momentum in the clash at Preston City Oval after a dominant 74-point win against Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval in Warrnambool last Sunday.
The David Loader-coached side can move into third position if they win and results go their way, sitting on 28 points.
Hampden league players Connor Byrne (Koroit), Amon Radley (Warrnambool), Wil Rantall (South Warrnambool), George Stevens (South Warrnambool), Mitch Lloyd (Koroit), Reggie Mast (Warrnambool), Rhys Unwin (Cobden) and Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool) have all retained their place after putting on a show in front of their home crowd.
Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said it was wonderful to enter the game with plenty of momentum gathered from the Warrnambool match.
"To bring a game to Warrnambool and to have the local boys play so well, including Amon Radley debut in front of his family, friends and football club, it was just a memorable day for the Rebels," she said.
"Throughout the game we certainly played the brand of football we want to be known for and we are just hoping we can bring that intensity against the Knights this Saturday.
"They are a metro team that have been really consistent throughout the season and currently sit third on the ladder. We are going to have to be at our best again, but the boys are ready for the challenge."
Ararat product Hugh Toner is locked in for a Coates Talent debut for the Rebels after a solid block of training and after strong form at local level.
"It's a wonderful achievement for Hugh. He has worked hard at training all year, he deserves his opportunity. It's exciting for his family and friends," Brown said.
The clash begins at 12.30pm and will be livestreamed.
