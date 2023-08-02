It may be Logan McLeod's first season of senior football in Warrnambool but it hasn't stopped him from establishing himself as one of the most dominant two-way running players in the competition.
The 21-year-old midfielder, recruited to Russells Creek this Warrnambool and District league season after returning from a couple of years in the army, has been a revelation for the Creekers since making his debut in round seven against Nirranda.
He started the season in Brisbane playing for Ferny Grove before returning home.
But the Warrnambool-raised youngster - who has played junior footy with South Warrnambool and South Rovers - is likely to be a smokey for the J. A. Esam Medal, such has been his impact on games and looms as a key player in the virtual elimination final against Allansford on Saturday.
The winner of the clash, to be played at Mack Oval, will almost certainly finish fifth on the ladder with a round to play.
"I started the season at Ferny Grove but it's my first full season of senior footy in Warrnambool and it's been really good, I've really enjoyed it so far," he said.
"It's been great coming to Creek, it's a great club and the game style is exactly the way I want to play my footy and they've put me in a really good position.
"The team is travelling well, especially in the last few games.
"I know Nirranda last week got on top of us in the last quarter but we've played some pretty good footy recently, beating Panmure the week before. We've hit some form at the right time."
We're trying to stay level-headed but all the boys know how important this game is to locking away the spot in the finals.- Logan McLeod
He said the challenge of the Cats, who they defeated back in round eight where McLeod was best afield, was one the group was relishing.
"We're trying to stay level-headed but all the boys know how important this game is to locking away the spot in the finals," he said.
"We know Allansford are in great form too and we know it'll be a great game but we're confident if we play our best footy on the day we can win.
"We definitely do like our home ground and the bigger grounds, we really like to run, but we know Allansford and what they can do, they play a similar game style to us.
"They're in great form and I'm so keen for it."
Pure gut-running and an ability to hit the scoreboard have been trademarks of the midfielder who has been named in the best in each of his 10 games played so far.
He said co-coaches Danny Chatfield and Dylan Herbertson had played a vital role in making him feel comfortable at senior level.
"Fitness really helps with it. Getting in there, the coaches put me in the right position and the game style our team plays suits the way I play," he said.
"They put me in that position to run around and provide a big work rate with my two-way running. It's great to get forward to and kick some goals but it comes down to fitness for me."
Herbertson, who has seen the midfielder up close this season, lauded the youngster's natural leadership abilities on the field after the thrilling win against Panmure a few weeks ago.
"Since he's come (to the club) it's his work rate that's stood out," Herbertson said.
"He doesn't get knocked off the ball and doesn't give up. They jump on his back and keep going when he's up and about."
