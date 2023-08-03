A finals contender will be bolstered by one of their best runners ahead of a must-win round 15 Hampden league clash.
In one of three matches on Saturday, North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie confirmed Tom Keast would return ahead of a tough fixture against Port Fairy. The pressure forward has overcome a shoulder reconstruction, following a waterski accident early in the year.
Keast was best on ground in an Eagles' reserves win prior to the split round, in what was his first appearance of the season a fortnight ago.
Keast is joined in the round 15 side by Eagles captain Adam Wines, who returns from a four-game suspension and forward Dylan Parish. Zac Timms (rib injury) and Seb Shiells (omitted) come out of the line-up. Meanwhile, Eagles spearhead Nick Rodda, who has been missing since round 12, is doubtful of returning this season due to an ongoing knee complaint.
"Certainly not playing in the next couple weeks anyway," Dowie said.
Dowie said Saturday's meeting against Port Fairy was "massive in terms of where both clubs sit" on a congested ladder and four home-and-away games remaining.
"They pressure well, they move the ball pretty well, they defend up the ground pretty high," Dowie said of the Seagulls. "There is no one little thing.
"It will be your fundamentals and basic that are going to be the most important thing (to win the game)."
Meanwhile, Port Fairy makes one change for the clash, with Will Goudie coming in for George Swarbrick.
Cobden gets a timely boost with the return of co-captain Paul Pekin as it looks to consolidate its top five standing in a tough road game against Portland.
Pekin missed last round's win against Camperdown with a calf injury.
Meanwhile, ruck Tully Darcy comes up from reserves, with VFL-listed ruck Mark Marriott out for several games due to an US trip. Louis Robertson also misses with a groin injury.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey is hoping his side can continues its form from prior to the split round bye, with Port Fairy and South Warrnambool to follow in round 16 and 17.
"It's the toughest road trip for us, two hours away," Casey said of Saturday's game in Portland.
"We're getting the boys focused on, if they want to play finals, these are the games you've got to win."
The Tigers will unveil a senior debutant in Kane Johnson in one of four changes for the round.
Johnson has played nine games in the Tigers' reserves side this year.
Vice captain Sam Hampshire, Connor Peters and Taylor Murrell also come in for Portland, with Noah Nicholls, Darcy Campbell, Blake Schwarz, and Will Oakley confirmed outs.
South Warrnambool's Jonah Maher returns from injury for the Roosters' top five clash against Terang Mortlake.
Maher has missed three rounds, last playing Camperdown in round 11.
South Warrnambool teenager Wil Rantall will miss due to Greater Western Victoria Rebels duties.
South Warrnambool Roosters v Terang Mortlake Bloods
South Warrnambool Roosters
B: S. Thompson, I. Thomas, P. Anderson
HB: J. Mugavin, H. Lee, T. Williamson
C: J. Henderson, D. Nicholson, B. Beks
HF: N. Thompson, J. Dye, S. Kelly
F: S. Beks, W. White, R. Henderson
R: M. McCluggage, L. Youl, O. Bridgewater
Int: F. Wilkinson, J. Saunders, C. Gallichan, M. Irving
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: N. Roberts, G. Bourke, J. Harris
HB: S. Crawley, J. Arundell, S. Mclean
C: R. Buck, H. Porter, I. Kenna
HF: J. Lehmann, K. Johnstone, T. Justin
F: H. Roberts, W. Kain, B. Reid
R: M. Arundell, R. Hutchins
Int: L. McConnell, D. Hobbs, T. Vickers, T. Harris, W. Rosas
Port Fairy Seagulls v North Warrnambool Eagles
Port Fairy Seagulls
B: A. Mcmeel, M. Staude, I. Martin
HB: M. Sully, C. Harwood, J. Hopper
C: K. Mercovich, S. Lucardie, M. Ryan
HF: G. Swarbrick, O. Pollock, D. Gunning
F: J. Forrest, K. Smith, J. Rowan
R: L. Gunning, T. Opperman, T. Macilwain
Int: Z. McKenna, O. Myers, S. Robinson, J. Bartlett
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: J. Johnstone, L. Kenna, R. Scoble
HB: J. Lewis, B. Jenkinson, A. Noske
C: J. Grundy, D. Parish, D. Bermingham
HF: T. Batten, F. Jones, J. Greene
F: B. Mugavin, J. O'Brien, A. Wines
R: J. Bermingham, J. Bermingham, M. Wines
Int: C. McKinnon, I. Owen, C. Grundy, F. Timms
Portland Tigers v Cobden Bombers
Portland Tigers
B: H. Kerr, J. Wilson, K. Edwards
HB: P. Procter, C. Peters, D. Bell
C: T. Jennings, L. Leonard, K. Richardson
HF: J. Edwards, L. Goldby, S. Hampshire
F: W. Hunter, J. Dunlop, M. England
R: D. Denboer, B. Malcolm, T. Sharp
Int: K. Vallance, K. Johnson, T. Murrell, S. Peck
Cobden Bombers
B: S. Thow, Z. Green, N. Mounsey
HB: J. Hutt, C. Koroneos, J. Fowler
C: L. Darcy, P. Smith, H. Herschell
HF: T. Spokes, J. Williamson, J. Hammond
F: M. Koroneos, P. Pekin, B. Mahoney
R: G. Rooke, D. Watson, B. Berry
Int: R. Mcvilly, A. Rosolin, T. Darcy, T. Anderson
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.