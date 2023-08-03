Allansford will welcome in some added leg speed to its side for the season-defining clash against Russells Creek on Saturday.
The winner of the clash is almost certain to finish in fifth position with only two rounds to play in the Warrnambool and District league.
Youngster Jackson McLean replaces Michael Chivers in the side with just one change at this stage.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said he was thrilled to welcome back McLean who would add plenty to the mix after being in and out of the seniors this season.
"He's got a fair bit of leg speed and has a lot of toughness about him, so we're looking forward to give him that opportunity," he said. "He comes in knowing it'll be a pretty hard deck. We match up pretty well on each other, so we're looking at the ground and the weather looks good at the moment so we'll stick with the one change and stick with the side for the most part.
"Mikey's not done much wrong though. He's new to senior footy and done some really nice things, and we were glad to give him that reward last week."
Russells Creek will go into the must-win match unchanged, co-coach Dylan Herbertson confirmed.
Nirranda will be significantly bolstered by the addition of a star duo for the blockbuster against Kolora-Noorat with Dylan Willsher and Jeremy Stacey both set to return to the side.
The 2022 premiership players return to the team after sitting out last week to face the Power in a vital game for both clubs.
Kolora-Noorat is expected to make the one change for the match against the Blues, with playing coach Nick Bourke out until finals as he nurses a shoulder injury.
The Power mentor confirmed he would rest up for the next two matches after popping out his shoulder in the loss against Panmure, but "didn't think it was too bad". Youngster Darcy Vick will return to the team from holiday to give the forward line a strong boost.
Dennington, meanwhile, will make at least two changes to its side for the home clash against premiership favourites Merrivale.
Dogs mentor Leigh Anderson confirmed his team, who were "looking forward to the challenge against the benchmark", would welcome back one of their most important players in Tom Noonan for the clash.
Joe Dwyer and Isaac Baker will both come out of the team with injury, with Anderson still weighing up who else would get a call-up.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey confirmed his team would look all-but the same as last week but said important forward Jayden Brooks would return for his first match since round 14.
Panmure is set to make at least three changes to its side for the match against Old Collegians as the Bulldogs look to stay in touch with the top three.
A win could see the Bulldogs leapfrog Kolora-Noorat into third if results go their way and coach Chris Bant confirmed gun duo Tyler Murnane and Damian Moloney would miss with injury, while Paddy Ryan is unavailable.
The Bulldogs have some handy reinforcements with gun ruck recruit Rylan Rattley to come back in to provide a huge boost, while Luke Gavin and Josh Parsons have been selected.
Old Collegians will also lose three key players for the clash against Panmure, with mentor Ben van de Camp confirming Nathan Forth and Elijah Dawson were unavailable while emerging gun Harry White is out injured.
Timboon Demons have made just the one change as it chases a second consecutive victory at home against South Rovers, with defender Tom Marshalsea unavailable. Charlie Trotter is set to return for the Demons.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Russells Creek Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Russells Creek
B: L.MacKley, J.Edwards, Z.Welsford
HB: D.Burns, T.Wason, T.Boyle
C: L.McLeod, P.Brady, S.Alberts
HF: T.Smith, B.Hewett, S.Brady
F: C.Templeton, J.Chatfield, L.Edwards
R: T.Lovett, P.Chatfield, D.Morris
Int: M.Noonan, J.Chatfield, D.Herbertson, S.Grinter
Allansford
B: B.Lee, T.Membrey, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Coutts, A.Gordon, B.Edge
C: K.Jans, R.Swan, B.Williams
HF: B.Hunger, C.McLean, C.Day
F: F.Gleeson, M.Gristede, R.Hare
R: Z.Jamieson, L.Read, Z.Mungean
Int: T.Mott, B.Lenehan, J.Van Ginneken
Timboon Demons Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Timboon Demons
B: S.Newey, H.Stansfield, L.Smith
HB: C.Dower, L.Alsop, A.Hunt
C: N.Deppeler, O.Stansfield, K.Delaney
HF: B.Harding, T.Thorburn, T.Marshallsea
F: T.Hunt, L.Rosolin, M.Hickey
R: B.Newey, M.Wallace, S.Negrello
Int: H.Whiting, E.Gaut, I.Arundell
South Rovers
B: J.Dalton, T.Bishop, R.Hehir
HB: S.Wilde, T.Harman, B.Bushell
C: P.Higgins, J.Higgins, K.Lenehan
HF: T.Wood, B.Goodall, T.Ryan
F: B.Turland, J.Bell, C.Britten
R: J.Fedley, S.Williams, J.Morton
Int: F.Torney, C.Mailes, B.Oates, S.Nicolson
Old Collegians Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Old Collegians
B: B.Brooks, D.Gleeson
HB: J.Cust, J.Lucas, N.Wallace
C: J.Creed, T.Mahony, J.Cleaver
HF: T.Lewis, I.Williams, J.Dunne
F: J.Brooks, C.Barby, J.Bateman
R: S.Walker, T.Kennedy, H.Hall
Int: J.Zippel, N.Dawson, I.Dean, W.Lilley, S.wakely
Panmure
B: N.Keane, M.Colbert, D.Meade
HB: Z.Ledin, Z.Reeves, T.Sinnott
C: J.Parsons, J.Norton, T.Wright
HF: C.Bant, L.Gavin, W.Fleming
F: J.Bidmade, J.Moloney, L.McLeod
R: B.Gedye, L.Kew, T.Gardiner
Int: H.Searle, S.Mahony, D.Bourke, R.Rattley
Dennington Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Dennington
B: J.Keen, L.Pearson, D.Threlfall
HB: T.Noonan, L.Campbell-Gavin, T.Lee
C: J.Turner, D.Paton, J.Hamilton
HF: T.Fitzgerald, L.McKane, J.Garner
F: B.Hadden, T.Noonan, B.Thornton
R: N.Alexandrou, T.Duynhoven, B.Baker
Int: J.Douglas, R.Campbell-Gavin, J.Woodall, J.Baker
Merrivale
B: J.Fary, S.Doukas, W.Lenehan
HB: S.Barnes, O.Doukas, J.Gleeson
C: T.Stephens, O.Watson, J.Porter
HF: J.Brooks, B.McCutcheon, M.Hausler
F: D.Weir, N.Krepp, B.Bell
R: T.Porter, M.Sandow, S.Gleeson
Int: Z.Neave, J.Neave, E.Barker, A.Campbell
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Kolora-Noorat
B: R.O'Connor, S.O'Connor, J.Brooks
HB: T.McKenzie, J.Evans, N.Bourke
C: J.Dillon, E.Lee, J.Moloney
HF: P.Baker, S.Kenna, D.Barbary
F: C.Kavanagh, S.Uwland, L.Boyd
R: F.Beasley, J.Wallace, B.Moloney
Int: O.Curran, N.Marshall, N.Castersen
Nirranda
B: J.Payne, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: B.McCann, B.Harkness, R.Nutting
C: J.Willsher, J.Irving, J.Stacey
HF: J.Couch, D.Philp, D.Lees
F: J.Lee, M.Lloyd, J.Primmer
R: H.Giblin, D.Craven, J.Paulin
Int: L.Irving, J.Walsh, D.Willsher
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.