Police say tick list shows tens of thousands of dollars of drug money owed to 'old mate'

An accused man caught with six grams of the drug ice and a tick list outlining tens of thousands of dollars owed to "old mate" will contest allegations he's a meth dealer.
Aaron Goldsworthy, 66, appeared in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 15, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing meth, cannabis and other drugs of dependence.
The court heard the man was intercepted by police driving a Holden Commodore on August 21, 2021.
He allegedly refused to undergo a drug test and a subsequent search of him and his car uncovered six grams of the drug ice, $1790 cash and "tick lists" containing the names or nicknames of people and amounts of money written next to each one.
Police allege one of the lists showed up to $150,000 was owed to a supplier in Melbourne.
Another revealed tens of thousands of dollars owed to "old mate", the court heard.
A search of Mr Goldsworthy's bank records also showed tens of thousands of dollars moving through his account, which police claim is suspicious.
The six grams of meth seized by police would have a street value of about $3000.
He told police the drugs were in deal bags in attempt to moderate his usage.
The court heard police raided the man's house three days later.
Police also seized quantities of cannabis other drugs of dependence.
A solicitor for Mr Goldsworthy said the man admitted to possessing drugs but denied trafficking them.
He said the $1790 cash was from a recent online pokies win and the large amount of income seen in Mr Goldsworthy's bank account was from the Transport Accident Commission following "a relatively serious car accident prior to this matter".
"He is still recovering from that," the solicitor said.
Mr Goldsworthy will contest the charges of trafficking methamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime on September 19.
He'll appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on that day.
The man remains on bail.
