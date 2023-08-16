The Standard
Accused Portland man found with drugs, cash will contest charges

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 11:30am
Police say tick list shows tens of thousands of dollars of drug money owed to 'old mate'
An accused man caught with six grams of the drug ice and a tick list outlining tens of thousands of dollars owed to "old mate" will contest allegations he's a meth dealer.

