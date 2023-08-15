The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

South-west on track to record worst road toll in 10 years as man dies after Codrington crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:29am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae says members don't want to see another death on south-west roads this year.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae says members don't want to see another death on south-west roads this year.

The south-west is on track to record its worst road toll in more than a decade with local police begging drivers to stay alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.