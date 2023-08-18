The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west SES volunteers say bureaucracy and underfunding crippling the service

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior volunteers across the south-west say organisational problems and under-resourcing are pushing members out and slowly degrading the service.
Senior volunteers across the south-west say organisational problems and under-resourcing are pushing members out and slowly degrading the service.

In the second of a two-part series on the problems within the State Emergency Service, BEN SILVESTER investigates the alleged administrative dysfunction and chronic underfunding plaguing the service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.