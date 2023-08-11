The Standard
South-west SES personnel condemn 'underfunding' and 'dysfunction'

Ben Silvester
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
SES personnel from across the south-west say they're worried about the future of the organisation.
This is the first in a two-part series on issues within the State Emergency Service in south-west Victoria. BEN SILVESTER reports:

