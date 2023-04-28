The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL president Kylie Murphy wants footy fans to end abuse

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Kylie Murphy has urged supporters and players to obey the code of conduct. Picture by Anthony Brady
President Kylie Murphy has urged supporters and players to obey the code of conduct. Picture by Anthony Brady

Footy fans are being warned they face suspensions after several "ugly" incidents off the field in the opening four rounds of Warrnambool and District league matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.