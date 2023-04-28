Footy fans are being warned they face suspensions after several "ugly" incidents off the field in the opening four rounds of Warrnambool and District league matches.
WDNFL president Kylie Murphy this week urged all players, officials and spectators they need to cease abuse.
In a statement to all clubs, Murphy said several incidents involving spectators abusing players and umpires had been noted and players abusing officials.
"It's disappointing that we are only heading into round four and the league has received several reports from clubs about the disrespectful behaviour of spectators and players," she said.
"Whilst barracking and supporting the players is a part of the game, offensive language and behaviour is not and won't be tolerated.
"Under the Members Protection Policy any person/s who do not obey this code of conduct, and depending on the severity of the behaviour, may be asked to leave the venue.
"Suspension of membership may occur, if an investigation is conducted by the league following the incident.
"Please go and enjoy the game of football and netball and be considerate of others in a manner that does not harm the reputation of your club or the league."
The league said "racial taunts, threatening behaviour, offensive language, gestures or behaviour towards other patrons and players, any form of abuse, physical or verbal and any form of discrimination or harassment", was inappropriate.
Murphy told The Standard the competition was a "friendly league" and reminded everyone any behaviour deemed inappropriate wouldn't be tolerated for the rest of the year.
"We just want everyone to go and enjoy the footy and netball and feel safe in doing so, whether you're a player, spectator, coaches or official," she said.
"But it's disappointing we've had a few ugly reports over the last few weeks from clubs and just want to remind everyone to follow the code of conduct and support your team."
