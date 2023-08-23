The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Traffic slowed to 50kmh on Merrivale Drive in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
August 23 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After more than 20 years of lobbying for lower speed limits, it has finally happened on Merrivale Drive.
After more than 20 years of lobbying for lower speed limits, it has finally happened on Merrivale Drive.

After more than two decades of campaigning, the speed limit along Merrivale Drive in Warrnambool has been lowered to 50kmh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.