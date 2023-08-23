After more than two decades of campaigning, the speed limit along Merrivale Drive in Warrnambool has been lowered to 50kmh.
Merrivale Community Association secretary Brenda O'Connor said it was something it had been advocating for over the past 20 years, at least, and was a welcome surprise.
"Speaking on behalf of the Merrivale Community Association, it appears to have come out of the blue," she said.
But she said it was "absolutely" welcome.
Temporary electronic signage was erected last week alerting motorists to the new limit, but that had now been removed.
"Even observing today, people going down Merrivale Drive, they're still on 60kmh," Ms O'Connor said.
"It will take time. It's behavioural change that needs to happen."
Residents for years had been concerned about near misses in the busy school thoroughfare, speeding motorists and an inability of residents to back out of their properties safely.
"When you're west-bound on Merrivale Drive near Eccles Street, it's just a pinch point," Ms O'Connor said.
"Anecdotally, there are near misses.
"Fellow cyclists are just so vigilant because we're scared."
While welcoming the much-needed change on Merrivale Drive, Ms O'Connor said having three speed limits between Merri Street and Merrivale Drive was "peculiar".
While the speed limit on Merri Street near the train station was 40kmh and Merrivale Drive was now 50kmh, the short distance between the two over the railway line was still 60kmh.
"So you go 50, 60, 40 when you're east-bound, and when you're west-bound you're 40, 60 and 50," she said.
"It's confusing, especially for cyclists. It always comes up in meetings about that area. It's a dog's breakfast," she said.
Director City Infrastructure David Leahy said the lowering of the speed limit along Merrivale Drive was another road safety initiative identified by the Merrivale community.
"It's one of a number of actions from a project started about five years ago to improve safety along Merrivale Drive," Mr Leahy said.
Other measures include footpath improvements, pedestrian refuges, a school crossing and bicycle lanes.
"Motorists are already accustomed to a 50kmh limit in residential areas so we anticipate that drivers will adjust quickly to the change," Mr Leahy said.
"It will add a few seconds to a car trip but in terms of the safety benefit, particularly for children, we think it's a really worthwhile change."
The council has no immediate plans to lower speed limits on other roads, Mr Leahy said, but it was constantly reviewing road safety and should the need arise we will introduce additional safety measures which may include lower speed limits.
"Any changes to speed limits require the approval or endorsement of Regional Roads Victoria to ensure that it is justified," Mr Leahy said.
"The 50kmh limit is the default speed limit in urban areas unless signposted differently."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
