The thought of celebrating another premiership alongside close friends is motivating South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall ahead of Saturday's Hampden league under 18.5 decider.
The 16-year-old defender, who played nine Coates Talent League games for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels this year and also made his senior HFNL debut, is a key member of the Roosters' outfit aiming to take down Warrnambool at Reid Oval.
Rantall has already won multiple flags with the Roosters and rates last year's narrow under 16 grand final victory against the Blues as his career highlight so far.
"I was lucky enough to win one in under 14s and then I made a grand final but unfortunately COVID meant that we couldn't play in it but I was lucky enough to win one against Warrnambool last year which was probably one of the best moments in my footy career so far," he said.
"So knowing how good that feeling is, I just want to do it again."
Rantall expects a good contest between the two teams which both feature several players with senior experience.
"This is probably going to be the first time we have our full strength side this week which is exciting," he said.
"There'll be some good match-ups on the ground but I think both teams will have a good amount of depth and I think it will just come (down) to who wants it more and which side plays better on the weekend.
"There's not much between the two teams."
Rantall said the Roosters' depth was a strength, pointing to players like Mitch Wollermann, Judd Cup winner Oliver Smith, Mason Porter, Hamish Alexander, Ryan Lucas, Flynn Wilkinson, Bailey Osborne and Pwoch Akoch as some of their key contributors.
The side may also be bolstered by star defender and 2023 AFL draft prospect Luamon Lual who made his first appearance for under 18.5 outfit in the preliminary final because of his hectic representative schedule.
"There's definitely times you just look at him and what he can do and there's definitely not many players on the ground that can do what he can do," Rantall said of Lual.
Rantall knows he likely won't get a chance to win a premiership with some of his teammates again and would love to farewell some of the top-age players with a flag.
"I've got a lot of mates probably going up to reserves or seniors next year," he said.
"This could be the last time I play with them so I'm just trying to enjoy the moment with them. Hopefully the bond we've had through success through 14s and 16s (will help and) hopefully we can top it off with another 18s premiership."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.