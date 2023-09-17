South Warrnambool midfielder Oliver Smith touts a groundswell of family and club support for helping him succeed on the football field.
Smith was named Hampden league's 2018 Judd Cup winner for the best under 18.5 footballer on Sunday.
The 17-year-old won a thrilling count, polling 19 votes to edge out runner-up Sam Niklaus of Warrnambool, on 18 votes.
Roosters' Mitchell Wollermann and Hamilton Kangaroos' Charlie Field finished joint third on 17.
Smith, an electrical apprentice, has featured in all but two under 18.5s games this season, with the Roosters earning a chance to win a premiership in Saturday's upcoming grand final against Warrnambool.
Smith, who was pleased to take out the individual honour after coming in with zero expectations, said the bigger thrill was making a grand final with his teammates.
He said the South playing group, who finished the year minor premiers, was close-knit and pushed each other to get better.
Despite dropping their second semi-final to the Blues, Smith believed his team could get the job done on Saturday.
"Definitely we're going in with confidence, trained well, played a good game (preliminary final)... we'll just go out, give our best next week and see what happens," he said.
Smith, whose goal is eventually to make his way into the senior team, said he had learnt from previously top grade experiences after making his senior debut back in 2022. He featured in one senior match this year.
"You learn so much from it that you can bring back to the under 18s, that you can help the other guys too," he said. "Definitely a lot of experience in that (senior) team, it's good to be around."
Smith credited his family ties for helping cultivate his football talents, including grandfather Michael Hamblin, a former South Warrnambool coach.
"I definitely take a lot from him," he said. "Get tips from him where I can.
"And mum and dad's (Tamara and Shane) support, and sporting background definitely helped get me into it at a young age, and I've loved it ever since."
Smith thanked several others at the club for helping him succeed, including under 18.5 coach Brad Miller, senior player Dan Nicholson and Darren Lynch.
"Thanks to coach (Brad), for everything he puts in... he loves getting around us and wants the best for us," he said. "Nicho - he's always helping us out at training, helping us get better. Lynchy, huge help as well, helps take training.
"All the senior boys... all the people helping out behind the scenes at the club."
