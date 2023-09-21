An up-and-coming midcourter will feature in Cobden's quest for a maiden Hampden league open netball premiership.
Jess Walsh, a 17 and under player, will fill the ninth spot on the Bombers' grand final roster after playing coach Sophie Hinkley's calf tear was confirmed in an ultrasound this week.
The likes of Sophie and Alicia Blain, along with Walsh, will be tasked with running the Bombers' middle third in the absence of Hinkley.
The Standard spoke to Hinkley and South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison ahead of the decider to get a glimpse into what each of their players will bring to the big stage on Saturday at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
GK: Ally Mellblom: "Very tall and rangy, adds great pressure over the shot and really strong on rebounds. Definitely unassuming but steps up when the pressure's on."
GD: Carly Watson: "Big game player, really dynamic in defence but really important for our transition down the court as well. She comes from anywhere, gets intercepts and covers a lot of ground quickly."
WD: Meg Kelson: "She really shuts down her player, plays a tight one-on-one defence, has good strong hands and is dangerous on the edge of the circle. Certainly taken her game to a new level this year and become the competition's premier wing defence."
C: Ally O'Connor: "What do you say about Ally - just classy in attack and relentless in defence, really controls the tempo and intensity of the Roosters."
WA: Isabella Rea: "Issy's strong, explosive, a play-maker and really controls the attacking end. She's creative and is two or three plays ahead of where the game is at the time."
GA: Annie Blackburn: "Another crafty play-maker, has a unique way of playing goal attack where she's just as important outside the circle as she is inside the circle and brings those around her into the game. Plays a huge role in defence, not just attack."
GS: Hollie Phillips: "Another one that's taken her game to another level this year. Has evolved from being a tall, holding shooter to one that has lots of different feathers in her bow. She can get on the move, wants the front ball, wants the back ball, high ball, low ball, really demands it."
SUB: Olivia Marris: "Really good impact player, can play in three positions in the attacking end. Unassuming, but really important when we're looking for a different type of attack tempo."
SUB: Annie O'Brien: "Capable of playing any of the three centre court positions, is a strong body and plays a really composed and steady type of netball."
GK: Remeny McCann: "Our unicorn. Has a natural ability to read the play, she's fast, agile, has a beautiful vertical leap. When we get turnovers, she's able to run that ball down the court and in defence she's able to intercept balls no-one else really has a hope of getting to. Overhead, she's like no other."
GD: Sarah Moroney: "Is a real quiet achiever. Has that height and strength and her ability to read the play is incredible. She's agile and able to get hands to balls. Has a strong body to be able to put pressure on the goalers and outside the ring."
WD: Sophie Blain: "Has taken her play up a notch with her strength and agility. Really speedy but also has a strong body she uses to her advantage. Naturally a defensive player... but reads the play beautifully as an attacker feeding to the goalers."
C: Alicia Blain: "Has had a really incredible season. Her work-rate has been a real asset for us. Relentless and tireless in her efforts on court. Added that composure and steadiness to her game this year."
WA: Amy Hammond: "Our little firecracker. Can run all day and is incredibly fearless and competitive. You'd never see a Hammond give up, especially Amy. Able to inject that agility and speed into our team and really creative with the way she uses the ball."
GA: Jaymie Finch: "An incredibly clever and elusive goaler. Has the ability to change her pace and inject great speed. Has that great connection with Emily in the goal circle, they communicate almost through that telepathy."
GS: Emily Finch: "A versatile goal shooter who has the ability to hold and have real strength in her body but also quite agile and able to get on the run and is creative with her passing and movement. Her number one attribute is her ability to turn and shoot."
SUB: Nadine McNamara: "Is the voice and head our defenders rely upon. Understands the game so well and can play a number of different positions. Able to use her strength and fast feet and work-rate to really cause problems for other players."
SUB: Jess Walsh: "An under 17 player who has represented the Hampden league. A young midcourter, she's one of the best trainers I've seen. Very skilful and athletic, super fast and will be a really great injection for us."
