The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool, Cobden netball coaches reveal their players' strengths

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Meg Kelson, Ally O'Connor and Carly Watson will face Cobden's Sarah Moroney, Jaymie Finch and Sophie Blain in Saturday's Hampden league open grand final. Pictures by Meg Saultry, Eddie Guerrero, Justine McCullagh-Beasy,
South Warrnambool's Meg Kelson, Ally O'Connor and Carly Watson will face Cobden's Sarah Moroney, Jaymie Finch and Sophie Blain in Saturday's Hampden league open grand final. Pictures by Meg Saultry, Eddie Guerrero, Justine McCullagh-Beasy,

An up-and-coming midcourter will feature in Cobden's quest for a maiden Hampden league open netball premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.