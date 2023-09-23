The Standardsport
HFNL 2023 GF: Warrnambool wins HFNL under 18.5 football flag

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 23 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:40pm
Warrnambool celebrates its under 18.5 flag. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
More than a decade on from from its last under 18/18.5 Hampden football premiership, Warrnambool's grand final victory on Saturday was one to savour for players and fans alike.

