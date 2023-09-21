Navy blue and white flows in Ryan Fleming's blood.
As far back as the 21-year-old can remember he has supported Warrnambool, worn the navy blue jumper and been running around at Reid Oval.
He even ran water for the club's seniors in two losing grand finals as a child.
Fleming's involvement in the Hampden league reserves grand final fulfils a dream he could easily have never pursued.
He was born with only one kidney and has worn a protective guard for more than a decade since he began participating in the contact sport.
"I'm used to it by now since I've used it since I was eight, so it's not too bad," he told The Standard.
"It doesn't hinder me too much which is good.
"It probably hurts the opposition more than it hurts me which is not bad.
"It hasn't stopped me (playing) one bit, it's probably my favourite sport which helps me be motivated for it, risking my body to go out there."
Instead of watching the showpiece game from the sidelines, Fleming gets to take his place on centre stage when the Blues face South Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 22.
His family, who fostered his love for the club, will be there to watch.
Fleming's grandparents Lois McKenzie and the late Ted McKenzie are both life members at the Blues while his mum Lara is a valued volunteer who spends significant time helping out with the club's canteen.
"It'd be huge just for them as well (if we can win)," Fleming said.
"We lost my pop (Ted) a few years ago so it would be good to win one for him as well."
Across all his years running around Reid Oval, the closest Fleming had come to a decider in previous seasons was a semi-final.
The wingman "can't wait" and has enjoyed playing a part in the side's resurgence after it finished seventh last year.
"We got a few more players, improved as a team and all had an extra year together which helped us all click," he said.
"(We) had an extra pre-season on top of last year which is good."
Fleming said the Blues' united football list made the club a great place to be.
"DOK (senior coach Dan O'Keefe) has probably helped a lot with that this year," he said.
"We're pretty tight, even the senior boys, we're still getting 35 to training and they're not even in the finals which just shows the sort of people we've got around the club."
