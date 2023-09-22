A late-season debut more than 12 months ago was the driving force behind Duke Bermingham establishing himself as a senior footballer.
The teenager has played every game for North Warrnambool Eagles in 2023 and will run out alongside older brother Jett on Hampden league grand final day.
Bermingham, 17, said getting a taste at the top level had spurred him on in the off-season.
"I played one game in the last round against Camperdown and this is my first proper year actually playing (seniors)," the Emmanuel College student said.
"It gives you a bit of confidence going into the next season because you don't have that nervousness build up over the off-season to play your first game."
Bermingham said holding his spot in a team which had made a grand final was confidence-boosting.
"This is my first finals (series) I've ever played apart from last year but I was injured most of last year with a broken wrist," he said.
"All through under 14s and under 16s we'd been a bottom team so it's been a big change to come into a team and have that expectation of playing finals.
"The intensity increases heaps from the regular season and the atmosphere is really good."
The wingman, who plans to take a gap year in 2024 before considering a university course, said coach Adam Dowie had backed in his skills.
"It's mostly holding that space, keeping the width and playing your role," Bermingham said.
"If everyone plays their role in general it just makes us a better team. Just by doing that it just helps the team win."
Bermingham, who works part-time at Coles in between school commitments, said he'd relished playing alongside his brother, Maskell Medal winner Jett.
"I had never really played with him before so it's a big thing," he said.
"He's always pushed me to be the best player I can be."
