The taste of South Warrnambool's 2022 premiership has whet Isabella Rea's appetite for more success.
Rea has used last year's "winning feeling" to drive her in the Roosters' quest for back-to-back premierships in 2023, with the squad ready to face Cobden in Saturday's decider at Reid Oval.
Though the 21-year-old understands Cobden will be hungry to finally break through after three consecutive losing grand finals, she believes her team's motivation to win burns just as bright.
"I think that feeling of winning last year makes you want it more," Rea told The Standard.
"Before then, I didn't know what that feeling was like - I wanted it - but now to have tasted it last year, it does make you want it even more because it was such a special day, probably one of the best days of my life."
Rea believes having a premiership under the belt also helped make the week less daunting and while her best on court honour in last year's grand final had been a "bit of a surprise" it too gave her confidence to deliver on the big stage.
"Still obviously a big weekend but it definitely has helped having the one under the belt and we've been able to approach it in a much similar way to last year, winning that second semi," she said.
The playing group, which is still relatively young in age, has matured under the tutelage of second-year head coach Will Jamison in 2023.
"This year has definitely been more consistent for everyone," Rea said. "We've only really added Ally O'Connor in, and she's a professional athlete by now, she's fitted seamlessly into our team.
"The connections are stronger than ever having last year under our belt and this year we've been really able to consolidate strategies and things like that."
Rea, who tackled a positional change in 2022 - moving from wing attack to centre - has transitioned back to the wing following O'Connor's return. It's a change she's relished and led to her earning team of the year honours.
"I love wing attack... it's probably more my preferred role," she said. "I've been able to form some really strong connections with Annie Blackburn in goal attack, and with Ally coming back into centre, she takes a lot of the ball as well so it's really even between me and Ally and we're able to work together really well to get it into Annie and Hollie (Phillips)."
The speech pathology student has aimed to elevate her game, finding innovative ways to keep her rivals on their toes.
"Just being a bit more creative in my role in wing attack, just to keep opposition and defenders guessing, just continuing to change up my game so it doesn't become predictable," Rea said of her individual improvement this season.
Rea know the Roosters will need to be at their best lining up against a gifted Cobden defence.
"We're going to have to be on our A game for the 60 minutes, they (Bombers defenders) can get to balls you don't think they will," she said.
"They've got a really good defensive end, so just lots of communication between me, Ally, Annie and Hollie, (is needed) just to break through their zone because it is very good."
