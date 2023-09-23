South Warrnambool 15 and under coach Leah Kermeen lauded her side's composure amidst an "electric" atmosphere as it clinched the 15 and under Hampden league netball premiership on Saturday.
The Roosters downed a plucky North Warrnambool Eagles 31-26 in a fast-paced affair at Reid Oval.
Kermeen said she was "super proud" of her side's efforts.
"We've had such a strong group throughout the whole season training with our under 15 reserves and our 15 girls," she told The Standard.
"(It's) just an incredible way to finish. (I'm) so happy and so proud of them."
Both teams were well supported, with the Roosters mentor pleased to see her side hold its nerve under as the Eagles narrowed the margin in the latter stages.
"They were very composed when the pressure was on, the crowd was electric, it was a real grand final atmosphere and I think just to keep their composure and concentrate on the task at hand I was super proud of that," she said.
Roosters goal-shooter Amelia Harris was lethal in attack for the victors and deservedly received best-on-court honours.
A delighted Harris praised her side.
"(I'm) really happy, I think all the girls did really well," she said.
"We just kept calm and did our job."
Kermeen thanked the role the club and its supporters played in her team's success.
"We've had lots of support, we've had grandparents, we've had lots of spectators come along for the ride because the girls have just been so superior in their skills and their development," she said.
"And everyone's just wanted a piece of that so they've got on board and joined the red army. So it's been awesome, lots of support work and behind the scenes work from the committee at South.
"We've obviously got a really successful program with the seniors filtering through, so it's been fantastic."
