South Warrnambool's Annie Blackburn will savour the chance to play in Saturday's open netball decider, in what she concedes could be her last game in the Hampden league.
Blackburn is chasing her fourth open premiership - and second with South - when the Roosters face Cobden in the decider at Reid Oval.
The 27-year-old is headed overseas with partner Brayden Beks next year, travelling and working around Canada.
She is unsure of her future netball plans.
"I'm not really sure how long we're going for, it's a two-year visa," she told The Standard about the move.
"And then I'm not sure I want to play again so I could be retiring but I'm not 100 per cent sure.
"It's bittersweet because I do love travelling but I love netball too. You sort of can't have both."
Though the couple had initially planned to travel this year, they decided to remain at Friendly Societies' Park for one more season, with Beks hoping for one more crack at a football premiership.
"We've known for a while we would go," Blackburn said. "But I'm happy that I've had another year of netball - this is an amazing team."
An extra year playing under coach Will Jamison saw the formidable goal attack finish the season runner-up in the Dot Jenkins Medal on Sunday.
South Warrnambool's 2022 season was one of triumph for Blackburn and her teammates.
Blackburn, who signed with the Roosters ahead of the 2020 after living abroad, enjoyed her first full campaign with the club following two seasons of COVID-19 disruptions.
Taking on the captaincy alongside defender Carly Watson, Blackburn led the team to a drought-breaking open premiership - the club's first in 32 years.
An enduring image of that win saw Blackburn and Watson hoisting the trophy with sheer joy on their faces.
"Carly and I both came here in the same year, we were both new to South and she's become one of my best friends," Blackburn said. "It was really special to share that with her. We have very similar values."
The premiership win held extra meaning for Blackburn, with Beks' late mum Michelle a part of the last South open premiership in 1990.
"It was special for the Beks family to win that premiership for her," she said.
"There is actually an award named after her at South - the Michelle Beks Award. Brayden and I are engaged and this is her ring - it's really special and they talk very fondly of her."
Blackburn celebrated her first open premiership in 2013 age 17 at North Warrnambool Eagles before winning a second in 2015. Playing alongside her older sister Laura at Bushfield, Blackburn has fond memories of the Eagles' dual feats.
"First-ever (open) premiership at North as well, so that was really exciting," she said of the 2013 victory.
"And we weren't expected to win that either, we were fifth on the ladder.
"We just kept winning and we beat Koroit in the grand final and they were undefeated. We beat them by five goals."
Blackburn said it had been a honour to be among such strong and successful teams at both North and South.
"I know they are really hard to come by," she said of winning premierships.
"I look at people who have been in a lot of grand finals and never actually won.
"I am really grateful I could potentially win my fourth on Saturday... (and) I'm just really grateful I've been a part of good teams and had really good coaches for juniors at North and (South coach) Will (Jamison) as well.
"I'm just trying to soak it in."
Blackburn will form a dynamic attacking end for South on Saturday, working with the likes of Ally O'Connor and Isabella Rea in the midcourt, and shooting partner Hollie Phillips in goals.
The childcare worker credited South's well-oiled attack to having clearly defined role, with Phillips' holding style offering Blackburn to play the goal attack position to her liking.
"Just (to) be that sweeping, moving shooter but also a feeder to Hollie as well," Blackburn said of her role. "I think we do play really well as a goaler to goaler.
"But I also think that Issy and Ally are just amazing at what they do, I couldn't do what I do without them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.