The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool's Annie Blackburn to line up in fourth Hampden league grand final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 21 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Annie Blackburn has a chance to win her fourth Hampden league open premiership on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Annie Blackburn has a chance to win her fourth Hampden league open premiership on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South Warrnambool's Annie Blackburn will savour the chance to play in Saturday's open netball decider, in what she concedes could be her last game in the Hampden league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.