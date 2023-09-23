Hamilton Kangaroos division two co-coach Bec Sherlock knew her group had to dig deep and find their winning spirit in the face of a team who had their measure all season.
The Kangaroos faced the mighty Koroit challenge and prevailed 28-18, winning the division two Hampden league premiership on Saturday, September 23.
"(I'm) so amped, it's been unreal, it's the best finish to the season we could have asked for. It doesn't quite seem real, but I'm pumped and the girls are pumped," Sherlock told The Standard.
"The girls did unreal, we hadn't beaten Koroit all year so we were coming in a little bit nervous but the girls came out and played their best game."
Sherlock said the grand final victory came down to a rock-solid defensive unit who made it easier for the players up the court to put together a winning score.
"Our defence was super strong all day. They've been unreal all year and pulled those balls down all year and brought it down the courts for us," she said.
"The girls just kept their heads and I think that's what won us the game in the end."
Serving as the club's co-netball director alongside Renae Porter, Sherlock said the division two success, to go alongside the division three premiership on the day was a sign of things to come.
"It'll be good for all the girls to get amongst it. It's a good boost for all the girls at the club," she said.
"It's one of the first years where we've had a few teams in the finals and to get a few wins is unreal.
"Hopefully we can get a few of the girls to come along next year and get amongst it."
For her outstanding individual performance, Kangaroo Sophie Robinson was named best on court in a dynamic effort in goal attack.
