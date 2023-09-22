Terang Mortlake will be inspired by its "vocal and passionate" supporters as it aims to bring two netball premiership cups home on Hampden league grand final day.
The Bloods, who will contest grand finals in the 17 and under grade against Koroit and division three against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, September 23, are hopeful a strong crowd can spur on the two teams.
"It's pretty wild that we're here to be honest," division three playing co-coach Sophie Conheady, who mentors the group alongside good friend Harriet Place, said.
"I've played at Terang my whole life and my team has never played finals so it's incredible.
"Doing it alongside Harriet too who is such a good friend is insane but it's about more than two of us.
"We've worked closely together alongside Ash Hunger, Ellen Rose Lee, Jess Davis and Sharnie (Moloney) obviously so as a coaching group it's been awesome.
"It's not just us two, it's everyone really."
Place said the group would embrace the crowd and use it to its advantage.
"We've been lucky throughout this entire finals series to have a huge crew of support come out and cheer us on, "she said.
"They're so vocal and passionate, loud too and we're probably really used to that.
"We've just talked to the group about using the crowd as a positive and embracing it."
She added the Bloods entered the clash against the Kangaroos as "underdogs" but believed it had the legs to soar to glory.
"We're probably the underdogs but we're versatile," she said.
"We'll make constant rotations and fresh legs on the court.
"We've worked really hard on pressure all the way down the court. Hopefully we'll implement that well."
Kym Grundy, coach of the Bloods' 17 and under team, said her group had essentially grown up together on the court and was ready to bring home a premiership cup.
She added genuine hard work had been a catalyst in making it to the grand final.
"We're really excited and ready to have a crack at the big dance," she said.
"They've pretty much been playing together as a team since under 12s. They're just a great little team and want it for each other and train hard. It has been a little challenging at times with three boarding school girls but they just work so hard."
Grundy said the key for her side would be to absorb and embrace the noise and crowd.
"Finals pressure can certainly make or break a game, certainly in grand finals," she said.
"Our challenge at the start of the season was to make the grand final and have a crack at a flag so we're excited for one more game.
"But both teams have a lot of experience in finals, whether it be in netball or basketball. They've also played each other quite a bit so there's a lot of key match-ups to watch out for.
"It'll be the team that can hold it out for longer who'll come out on top."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.