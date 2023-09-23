Everything went to script for South Warrnambool's reserves outfit in the Hampden league grand final on Saturday as the Roosters clinched back-to-back flags at Reid Oval.
The Roosters outclassed their Warrnambool opponents 12.8 (80) to 3.6 (24), with coach Leon Lourey delighted with the showing.
"To win one's really great but to be able to do it back-to-back is just amazing," he told The Standard.
"(I'm) just pretty proud of the boys.
The Roosters mentor was pleased with his side's execution at both ends of the ground.
"We controlled the game pretty well for most of the day," he said.
"We always work on our defence which helps us create our attack and our scoring opportunities. They just did it to perfection today. "(I'm) just really proud of them."
Defender Trent Williamson was a standout for the victors, earning best-on-ground honours while veteran Kym Eagleson capped off a superb season with six goals.
Williamson, in his second season at the club, refused to take all the plaudits.
"It's a team performance at the end of the day, you can't do much without the support of everyone there," he said.
"It's more a credit to them than it is to me."
He praised the club for its welcoming environment and culture.
"They're an amazing group," he said.
"The amount of support, not being local to come in and get that sort of support and that sort of belief from everyone is a credit to the club. They've got a good culture and they're going places."
