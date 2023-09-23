The Standardsport
HFNL 2023 GF: South Warrnambool wins reserves football flag

By Matt Hughes
Updated September 23 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
South Warrnambool celebrates its reserves premiership win. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Everything went to script for South Warrnambool's reserves outfit in the Hampden league grand final on Saturday as the Roosters clinched back-to-back flags at Reid Oval.

