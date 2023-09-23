Koroit under 13s' never-say-die attitude was on display as it overcame Hamilton in Saturday's Hampden league decider.
The Saints defeated Hamilton 23-19 after trailing by two goals at the final change, with the lead growing even further during the fourth term.
Saints mentors Marie-Claire Smedts (coach) and Emma Arthur (assistant) conceded even they were surprised by their side's mettle in overturning the deficit.
"(I'm) just amazed at our girls, we were eight down and even in the last quarter we were still down by four, five halfway through the last quarter," Smedts said.
"We weren't expecting the girls to just come out of nowhere and peg it back and get up in the end."
Arthur was equally impressed.
"They did an awesome job, they're a great team," she said.
"To be honest they've probably been the best team all year but finals are different, we told them they had to bring it and last quarter they certainly brought it."
Midcourter Elsie Finnigan starred for the victors and received best-on-court honours.
