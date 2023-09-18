Cobden open grade mentor Sophie Hinkley has conceded that unless there is a "miracle" in her recovery from injury she will be coaching the Hampden league netball grand final from the sidelines.
The fearless Bombers leader suffered a serious calf injury in the dying stages of last Saturday's thumping 56-26 preliminary win against Koroit.
Hinkley told The Standard she would have an ultrasound on Tuesday, September 19 to determine the severity of the damage but had "ruled herself out" for the decider against reigning premier South Warrnambool.
"It is quite sore. It is improving, my foot is closer to being able to hit the ground but I'm in a fair bit of discomfort hobbling around the house," she said.
"I did my hamstring before the grand final in 2018 but that was before the prelim and so I got the full 10 days off and you can still kind of walk but this is very restrictive.
"We'll get confirmation of what the extent is. From a coaching point of view, I've ruled myself out just to give the girls that stability going into the grand final and the clarity around our squad and their roles.
"If there is a miracle diagnosis and I can suddenly walk again that'll be a bonus but it's unlikely."
The champion midcourter and goalie, who sat out the 2022 season due to pregnancy, said she knew instantly she had seriously injured her leg.
"I felt like I'd been kicked in the leg," she said. "I thought maybe some kids had been playing some cricket or something and thought a tennis ball had come onto the court.
"It's a blessing it's just a calf but unfortunately they're very testy with the function of your foot and being able to push through any discomfort."
Hinkley said while disappointed her focus was on preparing for South Warrnambool in the decider.
"It's a silver lining in a way that it removes my need to prepare as a player and I can concentrate on my job (as coach)," she said.
"It's something I've lamented about a bit this season, I probably feel like I haven't had as much impact as a coach and to be able to give the girls as much specific feedback while they are playing.
"It's positive I can play that role in a more significant way and be more active as a coach from the bench."
The open grade grand final between the Roosters and Bombers will be played at Reid Oval from 1.45pm.
