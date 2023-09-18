The Standardsport
Cobden playing coach Sophie Hinkley to miss Hampden league open grade grand final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:43am, first published 10:49am
Cobden playing coach Sophie Hinkley won't play in the Hampden league open grade grand final.
Cobden playing coach Sophie Hinkley won't play in the Hampden league open grade grand final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Cobden open grade mentor Sophie Hinkley has conceded that unless there is a "miracle" in her recovery from injury she will be coaching the Hampden league netball grand final from the sidelines.

