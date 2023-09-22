Evergreen Koroit veteran Jenna Mahony is determined to square the ledger on her illustrious grand final record when she takes to the court with her division two teammates on Hampden league grand final day.
The 37-year-old midcourter has experienced her share of highs and lows on grand final day, with three wins and four losses across her storied career.
On Saturday, September 23, she will face Hamilton Kangaroos, as part of one of four teams to represent the club with pride on the netball court.
"It's very exciting to be making the grand final, the nerves are not bad, but I'm normally pretty calm," she said.
"I'd really like to even it out and get that fourth premiership, that would mean a lot. But I'm pretty composed and will try and look past the hysteria of that.
"We've just got to maintain that calmness as a team. Once that first whistle goes it doesn't take long to get settled into it and it's game on from there."
Mahony said the division two group had taken plenty of lessons from a lull late in the home-and-away season and was as prepared as ever.
"We had a few losses towards the end of the season but we were able to work on a few areas," she said.
"We have implemented that in the past few weeks but we know it'll be a very tough game against Hamilton. They're an excellent side."
She said she was proud to be representing the club and community on the day alongside the Saints' 13 and under team which will play Hamilton Kangaroos, the 17 and under side which takes on Terang Mortlake and the division one group which faces Cobden, pointing to a culture of unity as a core reason why the club had so much success.
"There's always someone willing to help at Koroit," she said.
"We have our culture where everyone is willing to help out each other and their teams, not just their own.
"We're so proud as a club to have four teams in."
Talented teenager Molly McLaren, who will be front and centre for the 17 and under side against the Bloods, agreed, saying the club's culture was a catalyst in why it reached so many grand finals.
"It's such a good experience playing in grand finals, I've been lucky enough to play in a few and with some of the senior girls in other grades too," she said.
"Everyone's so helpful, whether it's with the girls in the senior grades or the girls in your own age group, it makes it enjoyable."
The 16-year-old Emmanuel College year 10 student said her grand final, to be played at 10am, would go down to the wire and expected a fierce contest.
"The nerves are starting to kick in now, that's for sure," she said.
"Terang are very good, they've got some great girls so if both teams play well it'll be a great game.
"For us (to win), it's about teamwork and once we do that we're hard to stop and a really good team. But we know we need to stop their key players and get it down to our end to score."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.