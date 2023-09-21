Hamilton Kangaroos co-netball director Bec Sherlock says it is a testament to the talent and culture of the club to see three teams reach this weekend's Hampden league grand finals.
Sherlock, who has overseen the club's netball program alongside Renae Porter this season, says the club is delighted to see so many teams experience success in 2023.
The Kangaroos have their division two, division three and 13 and under teams playing in grand finals.
"Renae and I are so pleased with how this season has gone. As a club we've experienced success this year having all of our teams reach finals," she told The Standard.
"I believe that is a first for Hamilton Kangaroos. We're super proud of the three teams that have made it to the grand final but also of all the teams that have represented us in this finals series."
Sherlock is also the division two playing co-coach so will personally be out to finish off the season on a high when her team takes on Koroit on court one from 11.15am.
She said after several close jostles with the Saints this season the clash would go down to the wire but was confident the group would absorb the pressure and deliver.
"We're feeling good, we feel like we've hit our peak at the right end of the season," she said.
"It's going to be a really physical match, we know that and I reckon it's going to be really close but we can't wait."
On a massive day of netball for the club, with the 13 and under side taking on Koroit at 10am and the division three team set to play Terang Mortlake at 9am, Sherlock hoped a strong and vocal Kangaroo supporter base would be there in Warrnambool to cheer them to victory.
"We're looking forward to seeing as many of our supporters as we can come down and hopefully we can pick up the three wins on the day for them," she said. "It's really exciting."
