Cobden division one co-coach Lisa Gardner believed it was possible the "entire town" was on the sideline cheering its group to premiership glory in a pulsating grand final against Koroit.
The Bombers prevailed 37-35 in an incredible spectacle played at a pace which gave little time for the crowd, let alone the players to take a collective breath.
The margin barely petered beyond two or three goals for each team either way but little moments of composure and some critical late intercepts proved the difference in the end for the Bombers.
"The heart rate got pretty high with about two minutes to go. I knew the girls had it in them and we just stuck to it, stayed calm and got there in the end," Gardner, who mentors the group alongside Nadine McNamara, said after the match.
"It was our composure for the whole game (that won us the game), we had to make a few changes, some were pre-planned, some weren't.
"We knew within our 10 what we had on the bench and on the court was going to be good enough to get across the line."
Gardner said the tension and noise from within the crowd was quite unique.
"I looked over towards the scoring books and it said two minutes to go..with about 20 seconds to go, Sarah Smith our wing defence must have thought the siren went because she jumped up and celebrated but they worked it down and we held on," she said.
"The crowd (certainly played its part)."
She added from a club and community perspective bringing home the premiership cup meant a lot to so many people who put in a lot of hard work to play the game.
"It's huge for our little town. We're the smallest in the (Hampden) league, I feel like most of the town was here today," she said.
"We had lots of buses come over so for our loyal supporters and our little town it's honestly the best."
Midcourter Rebecca Dendle's composure and class in centre was a decisive factor in the end result, with the Bomber named best on court.
