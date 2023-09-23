Annie Blackburn will be half a world away when the next Hampden league netball season starts.
But the newly-crowned two-time premiership player, who was best on court in South Warrnambool's 2023 grand final win over Cobden, is confident her team will fill her spot in goal attack with ease.
Blackburn, who is moving to Canada with her partner Brayden Beks, was dynamic in the Roosters' gritty 47-41 grand final win at Reid Oval on Saturday, September 23.
The experienced netballer, who teamed with Hollie Phillips and Olivia Marris in the goal circle, said the win was a fitting way to end her time at the Friendly Societies' Park-based club.
"I am so pumped. I really wanted to get the win today, it's really sweet," she said.
"It's obviously a bit sad as well because I won't be playing this year but I think this team is amazing and I am just so proud of everyone.
"It means a lot. My partner is South through and through and it just means so much because Brayden's mum was a big part of South and she passed away about 25 years ago and to bring back her legacy and do this for her was really special."
Blackburn said South Warrnambool's ability to respond when challenged, particularly when Cobden slashed a double-digit margin to just four goals late in the final term was pleasing.
The crowd - there were massive supporter bases on the sidelines for both teams - was invested.
"Cobden really brought it to us today. We were up by a little bit going into the last quarter and they really took it to us," she said.
"I am really proud of our girls for holding our heads and staying composed."
Roosters coach Will Jamison said Blackburn was deserving of the special honour.
"She's had an outstanding season. The amount of work she puts in behind the scenes, the performance she put in today didn't surprise me because the work rate has been there all year," he said.
"A very fitting end for someone who is such a champion at our club."
