South Warrnambool is looking to join Hampden league's elite as just the third team to win back-to-back open netball flags this century.
Only Koroit and Warrnambool have achieved the feat since 1999, the Saints achieving it twice and the Blues a grand three times.
For Cobden though, it is seeking to avoid an unwanted record - four consecutive losing grand finals - which would surpass Camperdown and Terang Mortlake (each lost three in a row) as the longest grand final losing streak.
They'll go in underdogs this year, losing playing coach Sophie Hinkley to a calf injury in the preliminary final and playing a Roosters team which has only gone from strength-to-strength in 2023 with the return of midcourter Ally O'Connor. It enters the decider with an 18-1 win-loss record this season.
The Roosters' talent is undeniable and they are gaining experience each year. O'Connor is the only player not to feature in last year's premiership side but has big game experience playing in the Victoria Netball League and Australian Netball Championships. She joins co-captains, goal defence Carly Watson and goal attack Annie Blackburn, as a leader of each individual third while they are complimented with several of the league's brightest young talents.
Going back-to-back doesn't come easy, and O'Connor said they had committed to becoming more of a force at the start of the year, holding each other accountable through more strength and conditioning work and consistency at training. Back-to-back flags would see the current-day Roosters on their way to joining their 1980-counterparts - who won four flags from 1987 to 1990.
They come into grand final week fresher but still held up to three sessions in their week off to maintain their momentum - something coach Will Jamison says they play better with.
The Bombers too have loaded up with more offensive weapons this year with the return of former league best and fairest winners, wing attack Amy Hammond and goal attack Jaymie Finch, while they lead the league with depth across their top two divisions.
In terms of overall experience, they have the edge on the Roosters, and they bridged the gap slightly on their rivals during the home-and-away season.
Head-to-head, the Roosters have the Bombers' measure this year, winning two games - including the second semi-final - by 24 goals or more. The Bombers, who are at their best when goal shooter Emily Finch and defender Remeny McCann shine at opposite ends of the court, got one back in round 17 though both sides were not at full strength.
The Roosters' system, and patience, paid off in their most recent finals battle to break through the Bombers' zone defence while Roosters goal keeper Ally Mellblom had one of her best games to limit Finch's impact, particularly early.
The Bombers and Hinkley will no doubt have some tactics up their sleeves to address those deficiencies from the semi-finals but only time will tell if those pay off. A stronger start - they trailed South by eight at quarter time in both losses - is a must to be in with a chance at glory.
Ultimately the winner will come down to who plays most consistently over 60 minutes and who capitalises most when momentum swings their way.
Prediction: South Warrnambool by nine goals.
Best on court tip: South's Ally O'Connor.
