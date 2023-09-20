The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool and Cobden play in 2023 Hampden netball decider

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden and South Warnambool's open netballers - including Emily Finch (inset left) and Isabella Rea (right) - face off in Saturday's Hampden league grand final. Pictures by Sean McKenna/Anthony Brady
Cobden and South Warnambool's open netballers - including Emily Finch (inset left) and Isabella Rea (right) - face off in Saturday's Hampden league grand final. Pictures by Sean McKenna/Anthony Brady

South Warrnambool is looking to join Hampden league's elite as just the third team to win back-to-back open netball flags this century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.