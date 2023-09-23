Paddy Anderson grew up watching his dad win games of football at South Warrnambool.
Now the 26-year-old joins his father Stephen 'Shorty' Anderson as a premiership player at the club, after the Roosters triumphed by 35-points in the 2023 Hampden league grand final against North Warrnambool Eagles.
Anderson said it was a life-long dream to win his own premiership medal for the Roosters after his dad finished with three flags over a 319-game career at the club.
"For it to finally be here, I'm over the moon," Anderson said of the occasion. "It's a pretty special moment for me and my family.
"I've grown up and watched dad do it all so now to be a part of it, it's pretty special moment, stoked."
Anderson, who has played at South since under 14s, spent a year away from Friendly Societies' Park in 2022, joining cross-town rival Warrnambool.
He said while he enjoyed a change of scenery, it was his family connections and friendships at South Warrnambool that called him home.
"It was good to get away for a bit and do something different but friends and family, they're an important part of my life and they dragged me back here and I'm loving it," he said.
A change of role has also given Anderson a new lease on life as he was redeployed from the forward line into defence this year.
"It's been good to have a change, I've played half forward for probably the last five years so to do something different, it's been good for my footy," he said.
