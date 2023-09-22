HARRY Lee is grateful to be on the cusp of a long-awaited senior grand final appearance.
The South Warrnambool co-captain - he shares the role with midfielder Liam Youl - recalls a time when wins were few and far between at Friendly Societies' Park.
"We've had some tough times," the key defender told The Standard ahead of the 2023 Hampden league decider against North Warrnambool Eagles.
"When I first started it took me about a year to win my first game."
If he could help the Roosters win on Saturday, September 23 it would add a chapter to the Lee family's history with the club.
"I've got some family ties there," he said.
"Dad (Robert) is a premiership player and a life member up at the club as well.
"It's pretty good in that way - (if) we could share something like that together."
North Warrnambool Eagles skipper Adam Wines is hoping to soak up senior premiership success for the first time too.
The Bushfield-based club is preparing for its fourth grand final appearance in the past six completed seasons.
It lost the 2016, 2019 and 2022 deciders to Koroit.
Wines said past experiences would help limit the Eagles' pre-game nerves.
"It's a pretty relaxed approach this year. The week's gone pretty quick," he said.
"It's another game - don't get too worked up about it all and just go through your normal routine and see what happens."
Lee has embraced a leadership role at the Roosters.
"It's my second year at the helm and he (Youl) was doing it with Nick Thompson just before (that)," he said.
"Youly is probably lead-from-the-front kind and I am more the vocal side of it, so we have a good blend in that way.
"It's fantastic. Everyone does their role and does their little bit and being such a close-knit group everyone helps out."
Wines hopes his presence around the ground can lift his teammates.
"I've been chucked in around the ball this year just to strengthen it up a bit so I'll just go from there again and see how we go," he said of his leadership style.
Both Lee and Wines are confident in their own teammates' ability but also wary of what the opposition can produce.
"North are a really good side, especially contested so if we can limit them at the source and hurt them on the counter that way, so get onto the outside, that's probably the best way we're going to beat them," Lee said.
Wines will implore the Eagles to stick to what they do best and be a threat at stoppages.
"They've got quality players so we'll just play a team brand of footy. If we can win it out of the middle, it will go a long way," he said.
