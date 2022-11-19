Portland took part in its first finals campaign after joining the Hampden league a decade ago - can Hamilton Kangaroos end their drought next year? Off the field the Roos have been a strong force since joining the competition - well represented in different finals grades with a passionate and visible supporter base - but their senior footballers are yet to finish in the top-five. Hamish Waldron - a respected midfielder the players follow - is onboard for another season. But does he have the depth at his disposal to give the club what it so craves?