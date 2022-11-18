The Standard

Warrnambool export Madi Ratcliffe and Hockey Club Melbourne to face Brisbane in Hockey One semi-final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Madi Ratcliffe scored four goals on her Hockey One return. Picture by Getty Images

Warrnambool export Madi Ratcliffe is quietly confident she can contribute in a Hockey One finals double-header, after getting through her injury return unscathed.

