The Standard

Koroit and Port Fairy cups to run on same day at Warrnambool Racing Club in 2023

By Tim Auld
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Cleary (Port Fairy IGA), Georgia and Sophie Daly (Koroit IGA) and Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor announce the new joint Port Fairy and Koroit cup day. Picture by Sean McKenna

IN a major reshuffle to its race program, Warrnambool Racing Club will conduct the Port Fairy and Koroit cups on the same day in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.