IN a major reshuffle to its race program, Warrnambool Racing Club will conduct the Port Fairy and Koroit cups on the same day in 2023.
They will be run on Sunday, January 8.
The Port Fairy Cup has previously alternated on dates in November and December over the past few years while the Koroit Cup is established on the January race date.
The Port Fairy Cup will remain a 1400-metre race while the Koroit Cup stays as a 1700-metre event.
Both races will offer $40,000 in prize-money each.
WRC chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said combining both cups would be a winner, not only for Port Fairy and Koroit communities but also for racing and the Moyne Shire in future.
"Having the two cups on January 8 will enable further resources to be put in place to make it a big family day out," O'Connor told The Standard.
"We're going to have buses running from Port Fairy, Koroit and Warrnambool to ensure members and patrons can arrive safely at the track and get back to their destinations safely after the racing.
"We're confident the concept will evolve in the future.
"We feel the 2023 event will offer a platform into a greater Moyne Shire Community Day which will see other towns in the shire like Hawkesdale and Port Campbell being involved.
"It's all about bringing the cups on to one day to allow the local communities to celebrate the event."
The Koroit and Port Fairy cups have been sponsored by the IGA supermarkets in both towns for numerous years and that association will continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
MORE SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.