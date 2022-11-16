Spring Creek youngster Jackson Hansford went against all of his natural cricketing instincts to put together one of the most whirlwind performances in the Warrnambool and District on the weekend.
The teenage batsman blasted his first ever century in a division three clash against Northern Raiders at Harris Street - sending 11 fours rocketing to the fence and six sixes sailing over it on the way to 111 not out off 88 balls. Previously, the laid-back talent had only hit one six in his entire career.
Making the maiden ton all the more sweeter was it was against his old club.
"It's really good to get the hundred out the way," he said, admitting his legs were a bit heavier on Sunday night.
"I'm a 40 off 40 overs kind of player, but I got to the 20-over mark and got a move on and it sort of just happened. It's not really my natural game.
"We were going for a 180 which a par score would be a bit more so I just backed myself and took on the boundary. It all happened for me, really. Got to now focus on the next game and try and solidify that number three spot in the side."
Hansford said it was a great thrill to notch up the ton against his old junior side.
"It felt good, they wanted to recruit me this year but I thought I'd better stick with Spring Creek," he said.
Pomborneit stalwart Wes Lenehan describes playing for the club as a unique experience like no other.
Lenehan, a long-term volunteer, captain, player and dedicated clubman, brought up his 200th senior match for 'Pombo' with a win against Heytesbury Rebels in South West Cricket division two.
The proud Bull scored 36 to lead the way at the top of the order.
"It feels really good, the boys at Pombo have made me feel pretty special, they put on a bit of a show," he said.
"To get the win was great, we haven't had many wins in division two the last few years, she's been getting one or two wins a season so to kick off the season well is fantastic."
The former division three captain has a long association with the club, starting as a 'Pombo' junior in 1989.
"I played there until I was probably 17 or 18 and then went to Camperdown for nine years, they were in the Colac league at the time," he said.
"When they came back to play in the South West league when it was formed, that's when I went back to Pombo. Work became a bit too much, milking a few too many cows and didn't play for 11 years and then when my son came back to play seven years ago we started playing senior cricket.
"I started again too because they were short in the threes and thought I'd just stand in the field but here I am seven years later."
He said the Pomborneit Cricket Club was a special place which felt like a second home.
"There's something about playing at Pomborneit that is hard to describe," he said.
"You walk up to the club rooms and there's probably a feeling you never get anywhere else. You almost have to experience it to explain it.
"It's like walking into a family gathering, a Christmas function I guess where everyone knows everyone.
"There's always something to talk about at the club."
Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels) 64; Eddie Lucas (Bookaar, wk) 64; Mathew Kemp (Cobden) 51 and 1-16; Gus Bourke (Noorat) 17 and 4-33; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 48 and 2-17; Thomas Hunt (Heytesbury Rebels) 35 not out; Sam Allen (Bookaar) 36 not out; Jackson Rock (Cobden) 18 and 3-24; Tom Mahony (Cobden) 13 and 3-23; Shaun Moloney (Bookaar) 3-21; Bayley Thompson (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-12.
Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool) 102 not out; Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 71 and 2-24; Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure) 80; Zac Brooks (Brierly Christ Church) 69; Geoffrey Williams (Nestles) 25 and 4-20; Daniel Hawkins (Merrivale) 53 and 1-25; Cameron Williams (Russells Creek, wk) 40 and two catches; Luke Pearson (Merrivale) 21 and 4-32; Ben Boyd (Allansford-Panmure) 4-27; Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure) 4-36; Telge Peiris (Dennington) 4-21.
