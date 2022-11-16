The Standard

Nirranda premiership defender Katie Ryan retires after standout final season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda defender Katie Ryan is ending her career on a high, with a premiership medal and best on court accolades in September's grand final.

Reigning premier Nirranda's title defence will be without two premiership players, including best-on-court medallist Katie Ryan who has retired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.