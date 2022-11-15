Everyone's really enjoying getting out and socialising and and having fun.- Peter Varley
Warrnambool Little Athletics centre president Peter Varley believes Brauerander Park's track upgrade will have long-lasting benefits for the region's up-and-coming athletes.
The centre is running a modified program to start its 2022-23 season, with Friday sessions currently run out of Brauer College throughout Brauerander Park's track upgrade.
"It's desperately needed so it's fantastic for the future of athletics in the region," Varley said of the track redevelopment. "In the interim, it's been really good to have the facilities and cooperation of Brauer College to be able to use their gym, particularly with some of the weather we've had."
Varley said the change of location was proving to be a good experience for the athletes.
"It's looking like a good, fun season," he said. "Everyone's really enjoying getting out and socialising and having fun."
Completing their fourth session on Friday, athletes varying in ages participated in an array of track and field events. Varley said some modifications were needed in the running events due to the confines of the grounds.
"We've designed a 200-metre track on the soccer pitch and we are running 220 metres, 420 metres and 820 metres unlaned," he said. "The extra 20 metres allows athletes to merge into one lane. We'll only run up to 820 metres this season but they should get strong running on grass and running a bit extra each race."
Last month, Port Fairy held its inaugural Little Athletics session. Varley said it was an exciting prospect for athletics in the region.
"We can see a bright future of inter club competition and getting more region competition in the south-west," he said.
Warrnambool Little Athletics is currently preparing for a relay competition in Stawell on December 4.
