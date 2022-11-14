Warrnambool and District Cricket Association champion Ben Boyd has a list of team and individual accolades packed to the rafters.
Yet for the WDCA great, one specific personal accolade had eluded him - until Saturday's division one clash against Northern Raiders.
Amongst a mountain of wickets for over two decades at Russells Creek and Allansford-Panmure, representing South Melbourne, captaining Vic Country to an Australian Country Cricket Championships title and winning flags along the way, the pace bowler had never taken a hat-trick.
But with his tail up, the right-arm veteran ticked the achievement off with a match-winning spell for the Gators at Peter McDonald Oval.
He snared figures of 4-27, finishing off the innings after the Raiders at one stage looked to be cruising in their chase of 199.
"It's been a long time coming. It's one of those ones where I just didn't have it," he told The Standard.
"They're harder to get than everyone thinks I guess, but it was nice to finally take the opportunity and to get it caught-and-bowled too.
"I've probably been on a hat-trick a couple times a year - unfortunately there was a dropped catch a couple years ago and can probably move on now. I finally got one."
The paceman said it was a strong performance from the team, praising skipper Chris Bant's 80 with the bat and Simon Richardson's dynamic spell of 4-36 with the ball as crucial in the end.
"The Raiders were definitely on track, they were with the run-rate all innings, it was going either way, it was all on the line," he said.
"Simon Richardson was a key part getting those top order wickets in slowing their run chase up.
"It was (an) important (win) - they were 1-100 and had the chase under control, we just had to hang in there and finally wore them down and put a bit more pressure on them I guess.
"Can't underplay Simon's wicket haul at the top either."
