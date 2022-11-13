NOBODY can imagine how many people want a piece of you when you win the Melbourne Cup.
After the moment of victory and rejoicing comes presentations, a media conference and special interviews which are arranged into the next day, plus celebrations with connections.
And that is just the first 24 hours.
The stable is a major priority as there's still Oaks Day and Champions Day to come not to mention country venues where winning a maiden with your first horse is like winning a Melbourne Cup for some clients.
For trainer Ciaron Maher there was something he needed to do for himself. Eleven days after he won racing's holy grail with Gold Trip he cleared his busy schedule and headed to Warrnambool and a little country pub at Woolsthorpe, which has special significance for him, on Friday night.
Colin and Janice McKenna, who own Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel have been Maher's staunchest supporters since he undertook his journey as a trainer in 2005.
Maher wanted to share his triumph with family and good mates at his favourite watering hole and a special appearance was made by the $250,000 Melbourne Cup trophy.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said it was important he ventured back home for the catch up with family and friends.
"It's great to be back home," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"It's been a hectic time since winning the Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip but I pencilled in this trip a few days ago.
"I just wanted to share the trophy and catch up with family and friends.
"It was great to see so many people getting their photos taken with the Melbourne Cup trophy.
"I've got fond memories of having long sessions at the pub with my mates when I was young and the pub means a lot to me because it's owned by Colin and Janice who have been so supportive of me."
Colin McKenna said it was special to see Maher had found the time to make the trip from his busy schedule.
"I think it shows Ciaron hasn't forgotten his family and friends," McKenna said.
"His journey as a trainer has been quite incredible winning 30 group one races including the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate and I can't forget six Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechases.
"It's really amazing what he's done in his career as a trainer at such a young age."
The Maher - Eustace stable kept on churning out the winners with two winners at Cranbourne Turf Club on Saturday.
