The Standard

Mortlake continues its winning start to season, overcoming Brierly - Christ Church in classic

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 12 2022 - 8:00pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake skipper Todd Lamont catches Bulls captain Mark Murphy off his own bowling. Picture by Sean McKenna

Mortlake captain Todd Lamont didn't have too many complaints after his side recorded a thrilling win over Brierly - Christ Church on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.