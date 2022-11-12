Mortlake captain Todd Lamont didn't have too many complaints after his side recorded a thrilling win over Brierly - Christ Church on Saturday.
After five weeks of competition-wide washouts, the Cats - playing only their second-ever Warrnambool and District game - reached the Bulls 174 total with two overs and two wickets to spare, keeping their undefeated record in tact.
After being 2-97 and in control of the match, a relieved Lamont admitted his side could tighten up in a few areas but overall was pleased with its performance.
"I was happy with the way we approached the game," he said.
"It was just a little bit of execution. Just some silly shots and some runs between the wickets. We didn't need to take those risks.
"Our fielding probably needs to sharpen up a little bit but all-in-all I was pretty happy with where we are at."
At 8-141 things were looking bleak for the Cats before Darcy Hobbs (seven not out) and Tom Robertson (21 not out) combined for an unbeaten 35-run stand to snatch victory.
Lamont - who top-scored for his side with 71 as opener - said it "felt like a final towards the end and praised his batsmen for getting over the line.
"Nerves can get the better of you sometimes and and they just held it together," he said.
"We were fortunate to have the run-rate under control so they didn't have to go chasing runs. They just had to hang in there and pick the right ball."
The Cats mentor, who was striking at 107.5 said it was "nice to get a few" with the bat.
Bulls opener Nathan Murphy (62) and Zac Brooks (69) were the Bulls' standout batsman while Lamont (2-24) and Bulls' recruit Damon Cooper (3-22) led the way with the ball.
Just two matches in, Lamont said his side was relishing the new challenge of playing in the new competition.
"We don't know much about the opposition, it's all new, all new conditions so everyone's really enjoying it and it's exciting every week," he said.
The Cats will face a stern test when they host fellow unbeaten side Nestles next weekend.
The Factory easily accounted for North Warrnambool Eels on Saturday, dismissing them for 86 and chasing it down inside 20 overs with six wickets remaining.
Nestles star recruit Tim Ludeman was the game's top-scorer with 28 while teammate Greg Williams posted figures of 4-20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.