Alastair Templeton's strong form continued on Saturday, with the West Warrnambool opener notching an unbeaten century to help guide his team to victory over Wesley Yambuk.
The former Panthers playing-coach finished 102 not out as his side celebrated a comfortable seven-wicket victory after exceeding the Beavers total of 157.
The century was Templeton's first in Warrnambool and District cricket since 2018 and follows his 70 in the first match of the season.
Panthers captain Tyler Fowler praised his opening batsman's efforts, describing it as a "terrific effort".
"He's started unbelievably well," he said.
"I reckon he's going to have a really, really good season."
Templeton, who relinquished coaching duties after last season, commended the Beavers' bowling, suggesting their necessarily aggressive fields meant there were more runs on offer for the Panthers batsmen.
He said there was no specific reason for his dominant start to the season but said not having coaching duties helped him focus more on his own performance.
"Probably at times when you're playing-coaching you can find yourself in the middle and you haven't even thought about batting yourself," he said.
"Whereas now you can just cruise through the warm-up and talk a bit of dribble and enjoy it a bit and go out there and probably be a little bit more relaxed."
Both Fowler and Templeton were pleased with the side's bowling efforts, especially that of teenage division-one debutant Noah Dawson.
The young pace-man snared figures of 2-22 from seven overs and played an important role in restricting the Beavers batsmen.
Fowler (3-40) and teammate Joe Nyikos (3-21) were both dangerous with the ball while Zavier Mungean batted well for the Beavers, striking 39 off 36 deliveries.
The Panthers, who are unbeaten from both games this season, face North Warrnambool Eels next round, with the latter fresh off a heavy defeat to Nestles on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.