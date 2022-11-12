The Standard

West Warrnambool batter Alastair Templeton's unbeaten hundred helps side to win over Wesley Yambuk

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 12 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Warrnambool's Alastair Templeton scored an unbeaten hundred on Saturday.

Alastair Templeton's strong form continued on Saturday, with the West Warrnambool opener notching an unbeaten century to help guide his team to victory over Wesley Yambuk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.