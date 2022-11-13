The Standard

West Warrnambool cricket product Fletcher Cozens scores unbeaten premier cricket century for Geelong third grade

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Cozens scored 125 not out for Geelong's third grade side on Saturday. Picture by Chris Doheny

West Warrnambool export Fletcher Cozens pushed his case for a second grade return after he struck an unbeaten hundred for Geelong thirds on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.