West Warrnambool export Fletcher Cozens pushed his case for a second grade return after he struck an unbeaten hundred for Geelong thirds on Saturday.
The Hawkesdale-based batsman finished on 125 not out, helping the Cats to an 89-run victory over Greenvale Kangaroos in the second match of the men's Victorian Premier Cricket season.
The teenager scored 37 for the Cats' second grade side the weekend prior but found himself a victim of Geelong's depth a week later.
"The twos had four (players) come back in and a couple dropped back from the ones," Cozens told The Standard.
"I was a bit unlucky but at the same time it sort of motivated me to get a good score in the threes. So I can put myself pack into contention to get back into the twos."
On his impressive knock, Cozens said "it wasn't too bad".
"(We) won the toss and batted first and the pitch was pretty flat and it was doing a bit early in the first ten overs but once you got through the hard period you could only really get yourself out," he said. "It wasn't a bad innings I suppose."
The technically-gifted left-hander is in his second season playing premier cricket, after a dominant first season saw him score 307 runs at a mighty average of 61.4 in third grade.
Saturday's century was his second in premier cricket after he notched 101 not out against Prahran's thirds in February this year.
Cozens has featured in five second-grade matches, batting twice and and hopes to cement his spot in the side.
"The goal is just to consistently play twos all year I reckon," he said. "I'm not really looking too far ahead but if I can consistently play twos I'll be happy."
