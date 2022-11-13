Heytesbury Rebels skipper Simon Harkness was pleased with his side's nine-wicket win over Camperdown on Saturday but won't spend too much time dwelling on it.
The reigning premiers passed the Lakers' modest total of 117 inside 30 overs, as the rain-interrupted South West cricket season finally got under way.
Harkness said it was good to start the season with a win but said the side would look to improve.
"I'm happy but as a lot of teams will say, if you rest on your laurels that's when complacency can sneak in," he said.
"It was a good win, Camperdown are going to improve a lot so I expect a bit of a different contest next time we play them. Hopefully we just keep getting to training and keep trying to improve because we're never going to be a finished product."
The Rebels skipper praised his outfit's bowling performance which he believed would continue to be a strength.
He said the win was a team effort but highlighted the work of recruit Nick Harding on debut and youngsters Ryan and Blake Mottram.
Harding snared 2-19, Blake 1-25 and Ryan claimed a catch.
"I was pretty happy with all the boys but Nick Harding's first game was really good. He bowled well," he said.
"Ryan took a good catch and Blake bowled a really good opening spell. I was just happy with how it all went."
Harkness was the game's top-scorer, striking 64 with the bat while his opening partner Thomas Hunt batted well for an unbeaten 35.
Rebel Bayley Thompson shone with the ball, claiming 3-12.
The Rebels next opponents, Woorndoo, suffered a seven-wicket loss to Bookaar on Saturday.
Bookaar opening bat Eddie Lucas led the way with the willow scoring 64 while teammate Shaun Moloney took 3-21 with the ball.
Playing away, Cobden secured an upset win over Noorat, thanks to some all-round heroics from Matt Kemp. Kemp scored 51 and took 1-16 as the Knights prevailed by 55 runs.
In the remaining match Pomborneit defeated Terang by 30 runs.
