Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Trainer's strong form

YOUNG Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers had good reason to miss the impressive victory of his speedy mare Kev's Girl in a restricted race at Terang on Saturday.
Chambers and a group of friends were travelling to Torquay for the bucks turn of his good mate Brenton O'Rourke.
The win by Kev's Girl over Harbin in the 1000 metre speed test is the fifth win by the Chambers stable from its last ten runners.
"It was difficult to watch the win by Kev's Girl on the phone because we were in and out of reception in the back of the Otways but once we knew she had won there was a big cheer from the boys," he said.
"I've got to thank Kelly Dufty, my dad Bruce and David Drever for looking after Kev's Girl in my absence. I reckon she appreciated the drop back in class. Her last eight runs before Terang had been in town. She's an honest mare.
'I'm not sure where she'll have her next start. I'll just take a wait and see policy I'll probably make up my mind later in the week which path we head down."
Chambers said he's enjoying the good run of winners his stable has had over the last few weeks.
"It's a funny game training horses," he said. "There's a lot of highs and lows. I'll take the highs while I'm getting them but you fully understand the lows aren't far away. I've only got the five horses in work and I really love training horses."
Kev's Girl took her record to four wins from 13 starts and stake-money for the lightly raced five-year-old jumped over $100,000 with Saturday's win.
TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose is heading to the spelling paddock following her unplaced run in the $8 million Melbourne Cup on November 1.
Tralee Rose ran 17th in the 22 horse Melbourne Cup field which left trainer Symon Wilde disappointed but he will now work out a program to have the lightly raced six-year-old ready to run in next year's Adelaide Cup.
"Things just didn't work out for Tralee Rose in the Melbourne Cup," Wilde said.
"We've had her checked out by the vets and she's in good order. We'll give her about a month in the paddock before setting a plan in place to run in the Adelaide Cup next year.
"She ran fourth in the Adelaide Cup back in 2021. I think a race like the Adelaide Cup would really suit her again. We'll run her in that race and be guided what other races she runs in after the Adelaide Cup."
Tralee Rose has had no luck in Melbourne Cups. She ran ninth in a field of 23 in 2021 and suffered lacerations to her leg in the running of that race..
Meanwhile, Wilde was over the moon with the win by Glassey Miss in Sunday's Donald Cup and the debut victory by Under The Palais in a maiden at Terang on Saturday.
"I was quietly confident Glassey Miss would run well in the Donald Cup," he said. "Her previous run over the Flemington carnival was quite good. I thought the Donald Cup was a bit easier than the Flemington race.
"Glassey Miss has been a wonderful horse for her connections. She's won eight of her 28 starts and I don't think she's finished just yet. We've got plenty of options open to her going forward.
"There's some nice off-season mares races in town plus country cups like Woodford, Port Fairy and Koroit over the next few weeks. We'll just take one run at a time with her. Under The Palais is a nice filly.
"I was impressed by her win. We may give her one more run in the country before looking at a fillies race in town. Under The Palais has plenty of first time racehorse owners in her ownership also among the owners are fellow trainer Peter Chow and Stewie Bishop who purchased a share at the Leila Rose Foundation fundraiser."
Under The Palais picked up more then $14,500 in stake-money for her debut victory over Cuban Sunset and Story Of Stella.
OWNERS and trainers should take note nominations for Warrnambool's Jericho Cup which is run on Sunday, November 27, close at midday on Tuesday, November 15, with acceptors closing on Tuesday, November 22, at noon.
THREE jockeys were suspended after riding at Terang on Saturday.
Josh Cartwright, Liam Riordan and Tahlia Hope felt the brunt of the stewards at Saturday's eight race program. Cartwright pleaded guilty to a whip infringement.
Stewards found Cartwright used the whip ten times prior to the 100 metre mark which is five more than permitted. His suspension commences midnight November 19 and ends midnight November 26.
Riordan was found guilty of a careless riding charge. His time on the sidelines commences at midnight November 27 (at the completion of his suspension incurred at Pakenham on November 10) and expires midnight December 10. Stewards took into account his poor record and that the carelessness was in the mid-range. Hope pleaded guilty to a whip infringement.
She was suspended for seven meetings and is $200 lighter in the pocket for her infringement. Her suspension started at midnight November 13 and ends midnight November 19. Sunday saw Jarrod Lorensini outed for nine meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Donald. Lorensini's suspension starts at midnight on November 20 and ends November 28.
