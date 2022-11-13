The Standard

Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Trainer's strong form

Updated November 14 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers is in strong form after another impressive weekend.

YOUNG Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers had good reason to miss the impressive victory of his speedy mare Kev's Girl in a restricted race at Terang on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.