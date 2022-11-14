South C Dragons president Glenda Mugavin says the Warrnambool-based dragon boat crew are open to more women joining, particularly younger women.
The team, made up predominantly of female breast cancer survivors aged 60-plus, celebrated its 10th anniversary at the weekend, along the Hopkins River.
"We're not a huge club but we do welcome and we would welcome more women to join and we would welcome younger women," Mugavin told The Standard.
"A lot of us are over 60 so we need some young people coming through to keep the fires burning once us older ones feel that we're too old to paddle."
A healthy crowd of past and current team members met at the club's headquarters on Saturday morning to reminisce about its decade of existence.
Mugavin, a member of the group for six years, said it was a "fabulous day" despite the windy conditions.
A paddle along the river was followed by a tribute to members who had passed away, before speeches, cake and lunch concluded the day.
"We did have a good turnout, there were quite a number of original members that came to help celebrate and six of our members received 10-year certificates, having been part of the club for that long," Mugavin said.
"There were lots of memories shared and lots of friendships shared.
"We had lots of comments afterwards from people saying they feel really good being a part of our club because of all the friendships and camaraderie."
The crew was formed in 2012 by a group of breast cancer survivors after hearing about a Canadian study that found dragon boating was a good form of physical and mental recovery for the disease
They train every Saturday morning between September and May and can conduct "dry training" in the nearby hall during inclement weather.
Crew members also have the chance to compete in regattas around Australia and the world if they desire.
While the club is mostly for women that have endured breast cancer they do welcome those who haven't.
"Our friendship and support extends to other women too because within the club we've got this bond of friendship that we'll support our members through whatever happens in their lives really," she said.
"That's part of the beauty of our group I guess."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.