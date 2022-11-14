Warrnambool tenpin bowler Lachlan Campbell is motivated to push for more perfect games after reaching the 300-point mark for the first time.
Campbell, 24, said it felt good to break-through for the feat in his third and final game last week, after just missing the mark in his opening game.
"First game, I had the first nine strikes as well and threw a pretty good shot in the tenth and it didn't carry so I had 279," he said. "Second game was 214 which I didn't feel like I bowled that bad as well.
"It just worked in the last game. I think I had one lucky shot in there that carried and everything else was pretty good."
On track by the tenth frame, Campbell said there was pressure to convert.
"The first one in the tenth wasn't too bad but the second one I sort of started to feel the nerves a bit more," he said.
Campbell said he had struggled with consistency in recent months, which he hopes to iron out after his latest achievement.
"I've either bowled really good one night and average the next," he said. "This has come out of nowhere.
"I'm just trying to improve the little bits in my game."
In an incredible week for bowlers, Sean Dennis clinched his first perfect game two nights earlier while Glenn More secured the feat in the same game as Campbell.
"To watch Sean do it on Tuesday motivated me a bit," Campbell said. ""We're pretty close in average and both haven't thrown one before. I definitely wanted to catch up to him.
"And I've known Glenn since I was probably four years old and we've been bowling together for a long time."
Campbell said getting his first perfect game will motivate him to achieve more while an 800 series is another goal after just missing out on Thursday.
"I had 793 for my three games, which is a bit unlucky," he said. "That's what I'll be trying to get for sure."
Campbell will now look towards the Emerson Shield later this month, with 10 teams competing across two days at Wyncity Keon Park in Thomastown.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
